Jessica Jaymes, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 43

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes was found dead in her San Fernando Valley home on Tuesday. TMZ reports that a friend went to check in on James after not hearing from her for “a while.” It was then that she found an unconscious James on the floor at 4 p.m. Jaymes was 43 years old at the time of her passing. She was pronounced dead at the scene after the local EMS received a call for cardiac arrest. Authorities reportedly found various prescription drugs.

The New York Post provided content from the unnamed partner in her studio that called the police when finding her. The source said Jaymes previously “had a lot of health issues and kept having seizures.” Apparently she dealt with so many medical issues that her partner wasn’t surprised it eventually led to this.

“She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months…I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young.”

Our hearts are heavy with grief on the passing of our dear and loved angel Jessica Jaymes. From all of us @ATMLA

RIP @jessicajaymes ❤️🎈 — ATMLA (@ATMLA) September 18, 2019

Another angel taken too soon… RIP Jessica Jaymes I only met you a handful of times but she was always so sweet and the best dressed — RICHELLE RYAN (@RICHELLERYAN) September 18, 2019

I first worked with Jessica Jaymes in June of 2010, last worked with her May 2018, just last year. The consummate professional, truly beautiful, and such a sweet person. She was the best of the best and will be sorely missed. — Tim Woodman ProVillain (@ProVillain) September 18, 2019

James broke onto the adult movie scene as the first contract model for Hustler. She also is in the Adult Video News Hall of Fame. She starred in over 200 films and even found her way into a few episodes of Weeds. Jaymes also appeared in Celebrity Rehab Sober House.

Her biography on the AVN page provides a brief insight into her beginnings.

“Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Jessica Jaymes’ first profession was teaching, which she started doing at the age of 18. As a self-proclaimed exhibitionist, however, she was drawn to the world of adult, and at 20, took the plunge, commuting back and forth from her home in Arizona to Los Angeles, where she quickly landed the gig of hosting Playboy TV’s Totally Busted and began shooting XXX movies.”