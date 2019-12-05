Jessica Biel Will Reportedly ‘Work Through’ and ‘Stand by’ Justin Timberlake Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

Jessica Biel reportedly plans to stick with husband Justin Timberlake after he issued a public apology for the Alisha Wainwright hand-holding controversy. The Sinner actress “trusts” Timberlake, according to a source, and believes he did not cheat on her. The source’s comments came a day after Timberlake acknowledged paparazzi photos showing him holding hands with Palmer co-star Wainwright in New Orleans, which he dubbed an “embarrassing situation.”

“He’s charming and outgoing,” the source told PEOPLE Wednesday. “And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.” A second source told PEOPLE the couple will “work through this.”

“It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior,” the second source said.

On Nov. 23, Timberlake was spotted holding Wainwright’s hand while they enjoyed a night out with friends in New Orleans. Timberlake later apologized for the incident, confirming rumors he was drinking the night the photos were taken.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

He continued, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

In the end, he mentioned Palmer, the movie he is making with Wainwright: “This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

A rep for Wainwright said there was “no validity to this speculation,” adding how they are “currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

While Timberlake and Biel are looking to work through this, it will not be in person while Palmer is in production. “As far as I know, Jessica has no plans to visit the New Orleans set,” a source told InTouch Weekly Wednesday. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air.”

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012 and are parents to 4-year-old son Silas.

