Jessica Biel Reveals Rare Makeup-Free Selfie

Jessica Biel is spreading the self love in a makeup-free selfie on Thursday. The 37-year-old actress posted a bare-faced photo of herself donning a pair of glasses and a T-shirt in an effort to help Kate Upton‘s social media campaign, [Share Strong].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

In the photo, Biel gives a slight smile while letting her natural skin and hair shine. “Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl [Kate Upton],” Biel captioned the image. “She’s on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*… and I’m so honored to help spread that message. Take a second to show the real you. Tag someone you admire and pass it on. [Share Strong].”

Upton, 27, shared her [Share Strong] campaign on Thursday afternoon, as part of her fitness program Strong4MeFitness, asking fans to share photos or videos of what makes them feel strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 8, 2019 at 7:15am PDT

“Through my own personal experiences and my fitness program @strong4mefit, I’ve met and spoken with some incredibly strong women,” Upton wrote. “I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience.”

“That’s why I created [Share Strong] – a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity,” she continued. “I want to hear from YOU! Join the conversation by sharing what makes you strong and use the hashtag #ShareStrong. I can’t wait to hear from you!”

In her video accompanying the post, Upton can be seen working out and playing with her and husband Justin Verlander’s 9-month-old daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander. The two welcomed their first child days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family,” Upton wrote on Instagram at the time last November. “I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year.”

Upton has kept fans up to date as she loses her baby weight with posts on Instagram, with photos and videos of herself working out.

“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy,” Upton wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 29. “It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!”

