Jessica Biel Looks ‘Chill’ in First Sighting Since Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Drama

Jessica Biel was recently spotted out for the first time since the Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright drama broke, and the actress is looking very “chill” in the photo. In a post shared to Instagram, Hollywood Life shared a photo of Biel, writing in the caption how she “appeared to be in a chill mood” just hours after her husband, Timberlake was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. In the snapshot captured, Biel is seen carrying a pillow, and what appears to be a toy that likely belongs to the son that she and Timberlake share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife) on Nov 24, 2019 at 10:25am PST

The drama surrounding the couple emerged over the weekend, as photos of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands and getting close at a nightclub in New Orleans were published online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many people have since been commenting on the post of Biel, with one writing, “I always feel so bad for the women, they are the ones who get made fun off & the ones left with the mess & heartache.”

“Why did they single her out? Another female there was even more touchy feely with him; hugging and also holding his hand,” another user offered. “Plus he looked completely drunk. Seems like they’re making it more than it really is.”

“Watch the video. It clear they’re NOT doing anything inappropriate. So sad how the media fcks with celebs like this,’” someone else wrote.

A source who was present the night the photos were taken, exclusively told Hollywood Life that “there was no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA” while Timberlake and Wainwright were at the bar. “So, whatever happened while they were there was what happened in the photos, nothing more,” the source continued.

Notably, a representative for Wainwright told Hollywood Life that the two were “filming a movie where their characters have a relationship, which is probably what was [shot.] No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

According to a description of Palmer, the film is about a former high-school football star named Eddie Palmer, who returns to his hometown after being released from prison. In addition to Timberlake and Wainwright, the film also co-stars Juno Temple and Academy Award-nominated, June Squibb.

At this time, neither Timberlake nor Biel appear to have publicly commented on the photos. Representatives for the couple have also not responded to requests for comment.

Photo Credit: Getty Images