Logan Paul Starts Beef on Instagram Post Announcing His Newborn Daughter

YouTube sensation turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul has officially entered fatherhood, but even this joyous occasion couldn't escape controversy. On Sept. 29, Paul and his fiancée, model Nina Agdal, shared the news of their daughter's arrival via a heartwarming Instagram post.

"Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat," the couple announced, accompanied by touching photos of their newborn. The post featured an intimate snapshot of the family in the hospital and a close-up of baby Esmé peacefully resting on her father's chest. Paul reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, adding the caption "My Family."

This milestone comes just five months after Paul, 29, and Agdal, 32, revealed their pregnancy in April. However, what should have been a moment of pure celebration quickly turned into an unexpected social media skirmish. As congratulatory messages poured in from the boxing community, one particular comment sparked tension.

When boxer Ryan Garcia offered his congratulations, Paul's response was far from gracious. "Prime's still suing you for lying, but thanks," Paul retorted, per Mundo Deportivo, referencing an ongoing legal dispute between Garcia and Paul's energy drink brand, Prime.

The conflict stems from Garcia's previous claims about Prime, which he blamed for a failed performance-enhancing drug (PED) test. This accusation led to a lawsuit, creating a rift between the two personalities. Undeterred by Paul's sharp reply, Garcia maintained his composure, stating, "I could care less about your lawsuit, I'm giving a congrats to the birth of your child."

Despite the drama surrounding the birth announcement, Paul and Agdal's romance has been moving at a whirlwind pace. The couple's relationship, which became public in December 2022, has been on a fast track, with Paul proposing to Agdal in an idyllic Lake Como setting in July 2023.

The proposal was a carefully orchestrated event, which Paul later shared on his YouTube channel. "Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me," he explained in the video. "Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since."

In a touching moment, Paul asked Agdal if she could imagine Lake Como as the place where she got engaged, before pulling out a ring from a nearby bush. "You are the love of my life," Paul told her. "You are the girl of my dreams, I never thought I'd find you, and now I don't ever want to let you go."