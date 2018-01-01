Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Welcome Son Hayes Alba

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren began 2018 by welcoming their son into the world.

The Honest Company co-founder announced the birth of he son, Hayes, Alba, on Instagram Monday, sharing a picture of the swaddled and sleeping newborn. “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro,” she captioned the photo.

Hayes Alba joins Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s two daughters, Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

Alba announced that she was pregnant with her third child July, taking to Instagram to share a short clip of her and her tw daughters with balloons and writing “[Cash Warren] and I are officially going to be outnumbered.”