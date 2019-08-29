Jessi Combs’ Post From Almost 3 Years Ago Details ‘Close Call’ With Daring Speed Run

Following her tragic death, a Jessi Combs Instagram post from almost three years ago has resurfaced, and it details a “close call” she had with a daring speed run. In the posts, Combs shared a photo of herself in her racing gear, and explained what happened while she was attempting a record-breaking run.

“By the Grace of God, I am still here to tell this story,” she began. “While our speed run was faster than anything I have ever driven, it was a little off course. By the time I realized I was closer to the timing van than in between the timing lights where I should have been, I aborted mission and attempted to steer back onto course.”

She added that with all the speed and a few systems not working effectively, she unfortunately ended up in the “pucker” bushes with two rear wheels still on the lakebed.

“I swear, not 40 feet before that shrubbery, I was still moving 100+ mph… whether it was God putting his hand on the car and literally stopping me dead in my tracks, and/or our amazing electromagnetic brakes kicking in to high efficiency at low RPM, the #northamericaneagle is ok, as am I,” she wrote.

“We are all a bit shaken up from the potentials of what could have happened, tho (sic) it wasn’t worse, and we go back to the drawing board,” Combs concluded her statement, then adding a selection of hashtags, and one final comment among a string of hashtags, including that’s racing, safety first, thank God, see you soon, close call, we are not done and the phrase, “I still have yet to become,” followed by the hashtag, “fastest woman on earth.”

Combs was making another attempt at breaking her land-speed record this week, when she suddenly crashed. According to reports, Combs’ jet-propelled vehicle failed to stop properly, resulting in the fatal accident that claimed her life.

Following the news of her death, Combs’ family issued a statement: “It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon. The details of the crash have not been released at this time.”

“Surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing, Jessi lived fearlessly and her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched,” the statement also read.

