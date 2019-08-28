Jessi Combs Dead: Cause of Fatal Accident Reportedly Revealed

The tragic death of Jessi Combs has had fans mourning her untimely loss, and now the cause of the fatal accident has reportedly been revealed. According to The Blast, Combs was attempting to break her previous land-speed record when the jet-propelled vehicle she was traveling in failed to properly stop. This resulted in the car speeding past the safe area and crashing.

NBC News reports that The Harney County Sheriff’s Office stated that authorities were called to the scene of the crash, which happened about 90 miles south of Burns, Oregon. Combs was the sole fatality in the accident, as she was the only individual in the jet car when it crashed. Authorities have since stated that they are investigating the accident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources have told The Blast that the vehicle was traveling at an extremely high speed when it failed to stop, resulting in a car accident that was “equivalent to an airplane crash.” According to a description of the car she was driving, it was an idea “to take a jet fighter, and turn it into the fastest racing machine in history. When all of this started, it really was nothing more than a few guys in a garage, scraping paint and shaping sheets of metal. Every step of putting the vehicle together has made the dream just a little more real. Now we move onto the ultimate goal of going supersonic.”

R.I.P Jessi Combs. She has inspired so many to keep the sparks flying, rubber burning, and the limits challenged. pic.twitter.com/RAjqbc1GT0 — HOT ROD Magazine (@hotrodmagazine) August 28, 2019

Following the news of Combs’ tragic death, many have taken to social media to memorialize her, including her former Mythbusters co-star Adam Savage.

“I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example,” he said. “She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.”

Saddened to hear the passing of Jessi Combs. Crashed her jet car doing a land speed run. She was not just another pretty face. She was a welder, fabricator and a race car driver. Winning “king of the hammers” race and partaking in many forms of motorsports.

She will be missed pic.twitter.com/cWPxasbCCJ — Chasing Racing (@Chasin_Racing) August 28, 2019

Combs was known as the “the fastest woman on four wheels.” She previously set the world land-speed record in 2013, and was attempting to officially beat that record when she crashed.