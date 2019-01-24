‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Asks Kim Kardashian to Help Free Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino From Prison

Vinny Guadagnino is enlisting Kim Kardashian West’s help with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s prison problems.

The Jersey Shore star jokingly pitched Kardashian Tuesday that his fellow cast mate — who reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution to serve his sentence last week — would be able to help society more if he were released from prison.

“Kim, Mike is an amazing person. To me, he’s completely reformed,” Guadagnino told TMZ. “He’s a great member of society. He preaches to kids that have addictions; he’s a big advocate and evangelist for recovery. He’d be better off out here helping people.”

He added: “Kim, get on that!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously helped free prisoners who have received extreme sentences for drug charges.

She made headlines back in June 2018 when she had a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House to advocate on behalf of 63-year-old first-time nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, who was given a life sentence without parole in 1996.

A few days later, the White House announced Johnson would receive clemency and was later freed.

Kardashian’s work did not stop there, as she recently advocated for other inmates to be freed from prison, including Chris Young and Cyntoia Brown. The KKW Beauty creator also recently applauded Trump for signing a federal criminal justice reform bill that allowed for the release of Matthew Charles, PEOPLE writes.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the U.S. after allegedly failing to pay proper taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. Sorrentino plead guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guity to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Sorrentino opened up about how The Situation felt after reporting to his prison sentence in a social message last week.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great. He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” she tweeted Thursday, Jan. 17. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.”

Sorrentino is expected to be released Friday, Sept. 13.