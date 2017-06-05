Local Homeowner Speaks Out Against ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki

MTV is bringing back the hit show Beach House after more than 10 years of being off the air and will be filming at the Jersey Shore. In response to the news, one of the local homeowners spoke out about the network filming in the area once again and even slammed Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“It’s fine that Snooki and the guys aren’t coming down because there’s nothing for them to do here,” homeowner Michael Dzielak said, according to Asbury Park Press. “There’s no place for them to get drunk and cause mayhem. It sounds like a nice gig for the artists. I’m curious to see how this plays out.”

Filming for the show will take place in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township on Long Beach Island, where Dzielak owns some property. It’s clear from his statement that Dzielak isn’t wishing for a Jersey Shore reunion series like many of fans of the show are hoping to see in the future.

MTV provided gave a brief description of the revamped Beach House series, and based on the statement, the show will be drastically different than Jersey Shore. Therefore, Loveladies homeowner Michael Dzielak at least won’t have to worry about any wild partying from “Snooki and the guys,” but rather it will be a new group of culprits.

“The newest iteration of the ultimate summer party will play out via on-air interstitials along with exclusive behind-the-scenes and all-access Beach House content across MTV, Comedy Central, and Spike social and digital channels throughout the month of June,” the network said.

“Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook Live didn’t even exist when we last opened the MTV Beach House as the ultimate summer hangout for our audience 14 years ago. We’re thrilled to partner with Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade to bring back the Beach House in a totally updated way that speaks to a new generation of digitally native fans,” said Matthew Newcomb, vice president of integrated marketing at MTV.

As for Snooki, she has been doing a bit of shade-throwing herself. Last month, the 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram to lash out at the “a**holes” that criticize her parenting. Snooki posted a photo with her daughter, Giovanna, and used the caption to deliver a scathing message to her critics.

She shared the pic with the caption: “So proud of my little girl! ♥ (Instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos, I will turn off the comments section. I don’t need assholes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I’m a damn good mom and know what I’m doing. Well most of the time.)”