‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Cozies up to Fiance Christian Biscardi in Christmas Photo

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola had a cozy holiday with her fiance, Christian Biscardi. And the two of them have the dueling Instagram posts to prove it! Over Christmas, the Jersey Shore alum posted a photo alongside Biscardi, who also posted another, slightly different photo of the pair in front of their Christmas tree and generally surrounded by holiday cheer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” (@sammisweetheart) on Dec 25, 2019 at 5:33am PST

“Merry Christmas,” read Giancola’s caption, while Biscardi’s was slightly more specific with “Merry Christmas from the future Biscardis!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both of their respective comments sections were soon overwhelmed with fans returning their Christmas greetings. One of Giancarlo’s fans wrote that it’s “been a pleasure being a fan of yours for years now,and you being so happy now makes me so happy as well.” Another wrote to Biscardi that he and his soon-to-be-wife “give me a reason to wake up in the morning.”

Back in November, the couple announced the launch of their own YouTube channel, “Sam and Christian TV.” A reality show veteran, Giancola will go back to documenting her life, this time with Biscardi at her side. In a joint announcement, she promised to “give you a look into our everyday life with traveling,” as well as both “cooking” and “eating.”

Also, due to “overwhelming demand,” the couple will also “give you the exclusive behind-the-scenes of our wedding.”

Giancarlo and Biscardi first made their engagement public back in March via Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote that she was “completely overwhelmed with happiness.”

“Yesterday was the best day of my life!” she wrote. “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate.”

Prior to her relationship with Biscardi, Giancarlo had something of a tumultuous fling with Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. While they were mostly in an “on-again/off-again” situation, much of the drama between the two of them was well-documented on the MTV reality series.

Giancarlo was also the lone cast member who opted out of the 2018 reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In prior to the series premiere that April, she was quite candid about her decision.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”