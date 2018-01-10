‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Announces Baby’s Gender: ‘It’s a Girl!’

As the Jersey Shore cast prepares to reunite for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is preparing to decorate his house in pink.

Having revealed last month that he and girlfriend Jen Harley were expecting their first child together, the couple is now announcing that their bundle of joy is going to be a little girl. On Wednesday, they took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“Ok this is the face you make when pink feathers come out of the popped balloon, instead of blue!”

The series of photos, posted to Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram account, show the moment of the big reveal. At first, the 32-year-old appears shocked as he watches the feathers fall, but he quickly erupts in joy, even bending down to press a loving kiss against Harley’s growing baby bump.

In December, the couple told US Weekly that they were expecting. Ortiz-Magro even admitted to wanting a boy, joking that “every guy wants a boy,” but since he grew up with sisters, “used to being around girls.”

The two began dating in 2017 after the reality star’s split from his Famously Single cast mate Malika Haqq in February. Ortiz-Magro told several publications that he believed Harley to be his first real love.