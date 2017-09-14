JWoww Stuns in Sheer Crop Top and Matching Pants at NYFW

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley is showing off her daring style while taking in New York Fashion Week. The Jersey Shore alum posted a handful of snaps on Instagram to show off several racy looks.

Baddest brunette at @theblondsny #nyfw A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

“Baddest brunette at @theblondsny #nyfw,” she captioned the post.

The 31-year-old reality star can be seen wearing a sheer black bandeau top that features dangling tassels which extend down to her navel. She paired the top with high-waisted matching pants that highlighted her figure. JWoww completed her look with glasses while allowing her toned tummy and tattoos to be on full display.

While attending NYFW, JWoww also caught up with some of her celeb pals and former co-stars. A follow-up post shows the mother of two posing next to rap legend, 50 Cent. In the second photo in the gallery, JWoww was pictured hanging out with her Jersey Shore pal Vinny Guadagnino.

@usweekly Most Stylish New Yorkers #NYFW party A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

On Wednesday, JWoww shared a photo from the red carpet event to share a complete look at her outfit for the “Most Stylish New Yorkers NYFW event.”

For the star-studded gathering, the MTV starlet opted for another black crop top. On bottom, she wore a high-waisted white skirt. To complete the ensemble, JWoww donned black high heels and glasses.

Last night at the @usweekly Most Stylish New Yorkers #nyfw event A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

