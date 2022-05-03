Jerry verDorn, Legendary Actor on Soaps 'Guiding Light' and 'One Life to Live', Dead at 72

✖

Soap opera veteran Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on Guiding Light and Clint Buchanan on One Life to Live, has died. The actor passed away on peacefully at his home in Sparta, New Jersey on Sunday following a long battle with cancer, verDorn's family in an in memoriam page. He was 72.

Born in South Dakota in 1949, verDorn began his acting career after he sought to be an English instructor at Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he eventually found in the theatre department. The actor major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New York. He got his chance to act on Broadway, playing the lead in matinees of George Bernard Shaw's Man and Superman while he was the understudy for George Grizzard. It was during this time in 1979 that he was spotted by Guiding Light casting agents. VerDorn officially joined the cast of the CBS daytime series in March 1979, going on to appear in more than 500 episodes opposite stars Kim Zimmer, Beth Chamberline and Maureen Garrett. The role earned him four Daytime Emmy nominations and two wins before he left the series in 2005.

After leaving his main role on Guiding Light, verDorn joined the cast of ABC's One Life to Live in 2005. He starred as Clint Buchanan alongside Erika Slezak, Michael Easton, Mristen Alderson, Kassie Wesley DePaiva, and more until the series eventually concluded in 2013 after nearly 800 episodes.

The actor's career spanned a total of 34 years, with verDorn retiring in 2013. During and after his acting career, verDorn co-hosted the annual Stars and Strikes bowling benefit that raised funds for the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks. His family said that verDorn "was an avid reader, NY Times crossword aficionado, and diehard Mets fan" and an "accomplished cook."

"Jerry's colleagues, friends, and family appreciated his amazing wit and the generosity he always showed, making those who knew him feel welcomed and respected," his family said. "He was a gifted speaker, talented actor, loving husband, father, brother and uncle, but of all the roles he played in his life, his favorite was that of 'Papa' to his three grandchildren."

VerDorn is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beth, sons Jake and Peter, daughters-in-law Laura and Erin, siblings Bonnie, Jim, and Dan, and grandchildren Benjamin, Nora, and Penelope. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those hoping to honor verDorn's memory make a donation to the American Cancer Society, Autism Speaks, the Actors Fund, or another chosen charity.