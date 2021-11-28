Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.

“How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” Martha Byrne, who played her on-screen daughter on As The World Turns, told Soap Opera Digest. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner, she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director, her instincts were second to none.”

Byrne said she and Brown started in touch long after the show ended to keep each other updated on their careers and families. “For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable,” Byrne continued. “We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.”

Brown’s first major soap role was as Nola Reardon on Guiding Light. She played the role regularly from 1980 until 1985 but returned for story arcs in 1996, 1997, and 1998. In September 2009, she appeared in two more episodes during Guiding Light‘s final week. The series debuted on the radio in 1937 and debuted on television in 1952, airing on CBS for 57 years. After her role on Guiding Light ended, she served as an acting coach, according to her IMDb profile.

Next, Brown moved over to As the World Turns, starring as Iva Snyder from 1985 to 1994. She made her final appearance on the show in an April 2006 episode. As the World Turns also ran on CBS for over 50 years, airing from 1956 to 2010. Brown earned Daytime Emmy nominations for As the World Turns in 1987 and 1988. In 2011, she earned a third Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime as an executive producer Gotham the Series.

Outside of her television career, Brown also performed on the stage, starring in 42nd Street on Broadway. Brown is survived by her son, James “Buddy” Nielsen, and daughter Victoria Nielsen, two grandchildren, and her second husband, Brian Neary. Her first husband was Tom Nielsen, who played Floyd Parker on Guiding Light.