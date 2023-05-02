Jerry Springer Public Memorial Planned: All the Reported Details

Jerry Springer passed away in April, and has since been laid to rest in a private funeral service. Now, TMZ reports that there will also be a public memorial, which is currently being planned. While there are not too many specific details available at the moment, sources close to the situation reportedly told TMZ that the big event is scheduled to take place on May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio. This is the city where Springer previously served as a city councilman and mayor many decades ago.

The public memorial will be a free event, and organizers are currently working on how best to hold it. The venue currently being considered is said to hold around 500 people. Additionally, the public memorial may be live-streamed, so those who cannot attend in person might have a chance to still participate. Some of Springer's celebrity friends are expected to join the event, but no names have been shared at this time. However, the sources made it clear to TMZ that the focus of the memorial will be for Springer's fans to pay their respects to the late TV icon.

Springer passed away in late April, with his longtime friend, and spokesperson, Jean Galvin announcing the sad news on behalf of Springer's family. Springer was 79. As part of the announcement, Galvin revealed that Springer's death was related to pancreatic cancer. It had not been previously reported that Springer was battling the illness.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said in a statement announcing Springer's death. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on." Additionally, Springer's longtime friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick — of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati — told PEOPLE, "He hasn't been sick for a long time. He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long."

In response to inquiries about where to send flowers or which charities to donate to in Springer's name, his family stated, "To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"