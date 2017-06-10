Jerry Seinfeld Slams The Kardashian Clan In New Interview

Jerry Seinfeld has made a number of headlines this week and the veteran comedian is at it again—this time taking on the Kardashians.

In a recent interview with MR. Porter, the Seinfeld actor talked about the Kardashian clan. At first he started with a story about his child watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and revealed he couldn’t handle it.

“The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed and I could not take that scene,” he said.

He continued saying that TV wasn’t for anyone in his day and now that has changed.

“For someone who for their whole life, television was the Olympics of being a comedian,” Seinfeld said. “It was only for the very best. You had to have everything. You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television.”

Jerry then led to some harsh words about the Kardashians, saying:

“I’m offended by reality television on many levels and that show of course is the premier example of reality television. These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one.”

I’m pretty sure I would pay to watch a weekly show that consists of Jerry Seinfeld reacting to dumb current pop culture trends.