Jeremy Renner And Ex Wife Sonni Pacheco Seem to Bury Bitter Divorce Feelings After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco have seemed to bury their bitter divorce feelings after Renner's near-fatal snowplow accident. The Daily Mail reports that one of Renner's friends posted a video on social media from Renner's ranch near Reno, Nevada and Pacheco was seen hanging out in the background. The outlet also noted that Pacheco posted footage of a hiking trail that looks similar to area posted online by someone else associated with Renner.

Renner and Pacheco married in January 2015 and divorced that same December. They share one child together, a daughter named Ava. Following their split, the pair get into a heated custody battle that led to a number of serious claims, such as wild sex parties, heavy drug and alcohol use, and violent behavior. Renner has consistently denied the accusations, with the Daily Mail noting that his attorneys previously told the out that Pacheco "has repeatedly sought to use alleged child custody issues as a means to seek more and more money" from him. However, the pair have apparently come to have a civil relationship in the wake of his hospitalization and recovery.

Renner is an actor and singer who is most familiar for his portrayal of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had notable roles in multiple films from the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town and Wind River. More recently, he appears in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season in January.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, at the time, Renner's family shared, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." They added, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."