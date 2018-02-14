Jeremy Piven’s Girlfriend Says ‘Me Too’ Movement Also Ruining Her Life

Jeremy Piven’s girlfriend recently spoke out about the “Me Too” movement and how it is “ruining” her life.

TMZ cameras caught up to Liana Mendoza, a comedian, and she sarcastically opened up about how the “Me Too” movement has made men afraid to hit on her.

She also joked about what she would do if a man ever exposed himself to her. She would start by saying, "Hey, I don't like it," and then running off.

Mendoza offered a bit of advice as well, suggesting that if someone does do something inappropriate in the workplace then they should be reported, but she adds that if she makes a decision to be with someone even if she regrets it later, “that’s on me.”

In 2017, Mendoza’s boyfriend Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual assault by an actress who appeared on Entourage and the actor took a lie detector test to try and prove his innocence.

Ariane Bellamar, the woman who accused Piven, took to Twitter to call out Piven for the alleged incident. “Hey Jeremy Piven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies…without asking??”

On Nov. 13, Piven took a polygraph test to try and defend himself from the accusations. The test was administered by a member of the American Polygraph Association with Chapman Investigations.

Piven vehemently denied the claims against him, and the results of the polygraph appear to reflect that he’s telling the truth, according to The Blast.

The goal of the test was “to determine if Mr. Piven had ever ‘grabbed’ or touched Ms. Arianne Bellamar, without consent or otherwise, on the buttocks and/or breast area, while on the set of Entourage and/or at the Playboy Mansion, approximately five years ago.”

Additionally, they were also trying to determine if Bellamar was ever even in Piven’s set-trailer, as she claimed she had been.

Piven was asked questions such as:

“Did you ever ‘grab’ and/or fondle Ms. Arieanne Bellamar’s breasts?”

“Did you ever ‘corner’ Ms. Bellamar in your trailer so that you could ‘grab’ her breasts and/or buttocks?”

“Did Ms. Bellamar ever enter your trailer on the set of Entourage?”

The testing documents reveal that he said “No” to each question and the results indicated that Piven showed “no reactions indicative of deception to any of the relevant questions.” Ultimately, Piven passed the lie detector test.

He also submitted to polygraph tests to determine if he lied about sexually harassing two other women that accused him, as well as a general test to determine if he has ever sexually harassed any woman.

In the case of those three tests, they all revealed the same results as the test about Bellamar.

Finally, Piven released a statement, saying, “We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment.”