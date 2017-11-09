Advertising Executive Alleges Jeremy Piven Assaulted Her

A third woman has come forward to accuse former Entourage actor Jeremy Piven of sexual assault.

Advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby claims Piven, 52, forced her to engage in a sexual act at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City in 2003.

“He jumped on top of me,” Scourby recalled to PEOPLE. “I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground.” She said the actor exposed his genitals and rubbed against her until he ejaculated on her white turtleneck.

His accuser added that Piven did not remove her clothes during the 15 minutes she spent in his hotel suite, but instead “held down my hands” through the act. Afterward, she said she pushed him off and ran out of the room.

“I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his [semen] off of my sweater,” she recalled. “I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel.”

Since the incident, Scourby has gotten married and started a family. She said she “never thought about saying anything” until she read the Wisdom of the Crowd star’s stark denial of another woman’s accusations of sexual misconduct.

On Oct. 30, reality TV personality and Playboy Playmate Ariane Bellamar accused the actor of sexual assaulting her both on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy mansion.

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

“Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set,” she wrote in a series of tweets alleging misconduct by the actor.

One day after Bellamar shared her story of the alleged assaults, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman came forward with similar accusations.

“Predatory behavior is a chronic way for you to seek power,” Freeman wrote to Piven in an Instagram caption on Nov. 1, claiming an unwanted interaction of a sexual nature with the actor in the past.

“I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too,” she wrote. “Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember.”

Piven “unequivocally” denied Bellamar’s accusations, he said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It did not happen.”

“It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard,” he added, likely referring to victims of Hollywood heavyweights Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Piven is currently starring in CBS‘ new drama Wisdom of the Crowd. The network issued a statement to acknowledge the accusations made against the show’s leading man.

“We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter,” the statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jeremypiven