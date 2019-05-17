Jeremy Meeks, ‘Hot Felon,’ Spotted With New Woman After Fiancee Chloe Green Reportedly Ditches Engagement Ring

Even though “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday with a new woman on his arm, he claims he is still in love with girlfriend and possible fiancee, Chloe Green.

Meeks, 35, was seen with model Andreea Sasu, 29, at the festival’s opening gala screening of The Dead Don’t Die. The two had their arms locked, and both wore striking dark outfits, notes The Daily Mail. The pair were guests of fashion designer Philipp Plein, who showcases new additions to his Plein Resort Collection at the festival every year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Green, 28, was not seen at the festival. However, after photos from the festival sparked questions about their relationship status, Meeks took to Instagram to clear the air. “We are still very much in love lol,” he wrote on Tuesday, along with a selfie of himself with Green in an exotic locale.

Meeks and Green are parents to son, 11-month-old, Jayden. They are thought to be engaged, but have never publicly confirmed that. The TopShop heiress had seen seen wearing a big diamond ring, until she was spotted without it at a photocall.

The couple was first seen together on a yacht in June 2017. They previously tried to put breakup rumors to bed in March, when Meeks shared a sweet birthday wish to Green.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE….. [Chloe Green] You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER….. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple near a body of water.

Meeks gained fame when his mugshot went viral in 2014 while he was serving a 27-month sentence for grand theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he was released from a California prison in 2016, he cashed in on his fame, becoming a model and claims he turned his life around.

Meeks was previously married to Melissa Meeks, with whom he shares a son, Jeremy Jr., 9. In January, he reached a child support agreement with Melissa.

“Love means everything, everything to me. It’s what keeps people alive, it’s what keeps people going, to love and to be loved,” Meeks said of his relationship with Green in an interview with FV Magazine. “I’ve never been in this place mentally, emotionally, physically, that I’m in right now. I’ve never been in such an amazing place.”

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images