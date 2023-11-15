Watch the Exact Moment Jeremy Allen White Learned the Actors Strike Was Over

Allen said he is 'happy' the strike is over so that Hollywood productions 'can start up again.'

Jeremy Allen White was at the premiere of his new movie when he learned that the actor's strike was over, and the exact moment was caught on camera. While attending the Red Carpet event for The Iron Claw, White was speaking with ET's Cassie Dilaura about his work in the film. During their conversation, Dilaura told White the news and got his immediate reaction.

"It makes me feel incredible," the Shameless alum said when asked how he felt about the strike ending. "I don't know the details of the deal, but I'm sure that SAG got what we wanted." He added, "I'm so happy, too, our crews, they don't stand to benefit from this agreement, so they just get to go back to work and I'm just so glad that the industry can start up again. It's exciting, for sure."

The Hollywood strikes began with the Writers Guild of America strike on May 2. The organization represents more than 11,000 Hollywood TV and movie writers. The strike was the result of the WGA not reaching an acceptable agreement after six weeks of wage negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the negotiating committee wrote in a letter to members, per VOX. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing."

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) began a strike on July 4. Among their list of demands, SAG-AFTRA is asking for "minimum earnings to simply keep up with inflation," protection of performers' "images and performances to prevent replacement of human performances by artificial intelligence technology," "compensation to reflect the value we bring to the streamers who profit from our labor," and "support from our employers to keep our health and retirement funds sustainable."

On Sept. 27, the WGA strike ended, after 148 days. This was the second longest labor stoppage that the WGA has performed since the strike of 1988, which lasted for 153 days. The SAG-AFTRA strike ended just last week. On Nov. 8, a tentative deal between the organization and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was reached, and striking officially ended at 12:01 a.m. PST.