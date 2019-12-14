‘Jeopardy’ Fan Reveals Detailed Alex Trebek Tribute After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Gives Health Update

As many Jeopardy! viewers are well aware, host Alex Trebek has been in the midst of a battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, shortly after Vanna White gave Jeopardy! fans an update on Trebek’s health, one fan of the game show host is speaking out about the tremendous effect Trebek has made on them. On Twitter, one fan, named Robert Vogel, described that he grew up watching Trebek on Jeopardy! alongside his grandmother, and that it’s one of his fondest memories.

I was raised by my grandmother because my mother worked a lot and one of the fondant memories I have is that I used to watch Jeopardy with her every single day. Jeopardy and Alex trebek we’ll always be in the fondas memories that I have of my grandmother and grandfather#JEffect — robert vogel (@rednecktigger) December 14, 2019

The fan continued to write that they were behind Trebek completely as he continues on in his health journey. And they expressed what many Jeopardy! fans are thinking.

“I read an article today where you had spoken about you slowing your speech because of your chemo and the sores that it caused in your mouth,” they continued to write. “I think I speak for a lot of jeopardy fans when I say we don’t care if you sound like Chewbacca we love seeing you sir. Stay healthy sir.”

As previously mentioned, this fan’s message comes shortly after White shared an update about how her friend, Trebek, who announced his diagnosis with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March, was doing.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” she told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she continued. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

Trebek himself gave an update on his health to Canadian new program W5 in October.

“I talk to the producers about this all the time now. I say, ‘Look, I’m slurring my words. My tongue doesn’t work as much, as well as it used to. The chemo has caused sores inside my mouth. It makes it difficult for me to speak and enunciate properly,” he told the news outlet. “They say, ‘Well, we don’t notice.’ I notice those things. And I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience who notice also.”

In the same interview, the longtime Jeopardy! host noted that he does not fear the worst in this battle. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life,” he told W5. “If it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”