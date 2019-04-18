‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek Fans Continue to Flood Twitter with Support

Jeopardy! fans continue to send Alex Trebek well wishes after he announced on Wednesday that he was “feeling good” amid his treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The longtime Jeopardy! host announced on Wednesday that he intends to host season 36, which starts filming this summer and airs in the fall, despite his cancer battle.

In a video update marking the end of filming for the game show’s 35th season, Trebek pledged to be honest with fans about the progress of his disease.

“I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we – by we, the staff – is already working on our next season. So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” Trebek said, sending a special thank you to the show’s younger fans for reaching out with well wishes.

Fans immediately responded with gusto, telling the 78-year-old that they are thinking and praying for him.

“You are a national treasure. Thank you for your perseverance, but don’t think you can’t stop if you ever need to take a moment for yourself,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kick cancer right in its Daily Doubles, Alex!!!!” another said.

“Alex is the definition of class! Prayers for a full recovery!” someone else wrote.

“Protect this man at all costs,” someone said.

“Mr. Trebek, your tenacity and your drive to fight are immeasurably heartwarming and give all of us — patients, family and friends — yet another reason to keep up the battle and to keep on searching for cures. Fight on, sir. We’re right there with you,” someone else wrote.

Some noted that they were confused and panicked by the tweet’s caption, which said, “That’s a wrap!”

“Don’t do that man. Change the caption or something. I thought y’all were announcing he died man. Don’t do that!” one Twitter user said.

“[Oh my God] the caption made me think either something bad happened to Alex or the show was being canceled,” another agreed.

But mostly, fans were quick to send kind words his way.

“The best of luck to you, Alex Trebek. You have lots of people behind you, pulling for you,” someone said.

The update came during the final taping of the season, just over a month after Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. At the time, he promised to stay on the show for as long as he could as he fought the disease.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in a video message at the time. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!” he joked in true Trebek fashion. “So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Trebek has hosted the show since its debuted in syndication in 1984. It was renewed through the 2023 season, along with its lead-in, Wheel of Fortune.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.