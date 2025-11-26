Jenny McCarthy Reveals Horrific Mouth and Eyeball Health Ordeals Involving 9 Surgeries This Year

Jenny McCarthy is recovering from a serious health ordeal after a failed dental implant led to a series of mouth infections, nine surgeries, and even strange eyeball growths.

The Masked Singer judge, 53, told PEOPLE in a new interview published Wednesday that she was finally on the mend after a year of health struggles.

“I’ve had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth,” she revealed. “I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.”

After her dental implant failed, McCarthy had teeth and implants that were “falling out,” telling the outlet, “They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection. I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only.”

It was a battle to recover, McCarthy said, as “every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again,” causing her “massive pain,” “jaw swelling,” and “these growths popping up on my eyeballs.”

“People should actually feel a little sorry for me!” added McCarthy, who noted that “as of now,” she is able to chew once again.

While it’s been “a little tricky-wicky” coordinating schedules with husband Donnie Wahlberg, who has been shooting his new CBS procedural Boston Blue in Canada while McCarthy is filming The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, the model said she’s looking forward to spending time with her love and having a big meal this Thanksgiving.

“I think I’m past the storm,” she said. “I’m about to chow down!”