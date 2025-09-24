‘Masked Singer’ Judge Reveals Surgery

A Masked Singer judge got surgery.

Jenny McCarthy took to her Instagram on Aug. 26 to share that she had undergone surgery, sharing a video of her following the procedure.

With hiccups, McCarthy said it was her third attempt at a root cavitation surgery, which is for a hole in the jawbone, according to Rejuvenation Dentistry. She was very high, as she said in the video, but she had “No memory of this yesterday after the surgery,” McCarthy revealed in the caption. “Thank God this was the only video I found on my phone this AM.”

On Sept. 9, she said she was having surgery again due to her mouth getting infected. “It’s seriously becoming its own series,” McCarthy captioned the video. “I guess this would be episode 5. Hopefully the finale.” Luckily, just two days later, McCarthy said they found the culprit of her infection, and even asked her biomedical dentist to make a video explaining the cavitation since a lot of people were wondering what happened.

Since The Masked Singer is taking off this fall, fans shouldn’t have to worry about Jenny McCarthy missing any episodes. She’s been a judge on the reality singing competition since the first season premiered in 2019. Season 14 is confirmed to premiere in January 2026, so McCarthy should be good as gold by the time production starts on it.

She will be returning for Season 14, likely alongside fellow judges Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong. Production on the new season begins Oct. 13, and unless there are any more problems that McCarthy is running into when it comes to her mouth, she will be on the panel. As of now, additional details surrounding Season 14 have not been released, including a premiere date, but more information should be announced in the coming months. Once filming starts, it shouldn’t be long until Fox reveals a premiere date.

Meanwhile, McCarthy seems to be doing well now and even posted a video of her talking and in good spirits. She was in good spirits during the whole situation, though, but it’s probably a lot better not having to go through it. And the surgery couldn’t have come at a better time, so it didn’t interfere with The Masked Singer, which is definitely a good thing.