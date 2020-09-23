Jennifer Lopez Stuns on Vacation in Bikini Photos Alongside Fiance Alex Rodriguez

✖

Jennifer Lopez is soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos and enjoying a little R&R with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The "On the Floor" singer, 51, frolicked in the ocean Monday during a romantic beach day with the former Yankees player, 45, as she showed off her killer abs in a neon pink bikini in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The day prior, she gave fans a peek into her beach life on Instagram, posing in a tiny tropical patterned bikini and layered necklaces while giving us "vacation vibes" in the caption, adding the hashtags "Summer Nights" and "Summer Sunset." Lopez's fans were completely stunned by the post, with one person commenting, "Omg its impossible 51??????" and another gushing, "And JLo shuts the kids down yet again lol #KillinTheGame."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

It's been a big week for Lopez, who celebrated Sunday the one-year anniversary of walking the Versace show in Milan wearing an updated version of the iconic green dress she wore at the 2000 Grammys. The Hustlers actress acknowledged the dress' major ramifications on Instagram, sharing a video of the "unforgettable" moment and making reference to how the public reaction to the original gown led to the creation of Google Images.

Former Google CEO and executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote on Project Syndicate in 2015, "People wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."

Lopez also recalled the moment she knew a cultural shift was coming in an April 2019 YouTube video, recalling of the moment she came on stage in the dress, "All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us. It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress." When the audience stood to give the gown a standing ovation, she knew a moment had been born. "All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!" the Grammy-nominee said. "At that moment, that dress became something that people still reference."