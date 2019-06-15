Jennifer Lopez Speaks out About Her First Two Marriages

Ahead of her pending nuptials to fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her first two marriages and admitting, they just didn’t “really count.”

The 49-year-old got candid about her past relationships in a behind-the-scenes video from her YouTube channel for her tour, It’s My Party and mused about her upcoming wedding to Rodriguez, but also disclosed how she feels about them.

“I’ve been married three times, and one was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those,” she said, referencing her marriages to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. Lopez would have had a third wedding to actor, Ben Affleck as the two became engaged in 2002, but later called it off in 2004.

This time around Lopez shares she would like a “big wedding,” adding how she would “like to get married in a church this time.”

“I’ve never been married in a church,” Lopez said to someone off screen during rehearsals.

One of Lopez’s more successful marriages was her union with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Though that relationship lasted from 2004 to 2014, Lopez adds that she was “very young” the first two times she “tried” to get married.

“I’m saying ‘tried’ to get married,” Lopez said.

She adds in the video that she got married for companionship, admitting how while it never seems like it with her profession and lifestyle, life can get lonely.

“It seems like, in this life, you’re always surrounded by people [and] you’re never lonely,” she explains. “But it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you, somebody,” she continues. “So, I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes.”

“It’s a bad reason to get married. Not the right one, the wrong one,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer adds. “The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, Lopez shared why she believed her past relationships failed, sharing that it had to do with her.

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar.”But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me — it was about me figuring out me.”

She continued: “Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March after two years of dating.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images