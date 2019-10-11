Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in New Instagram Video

Jennifer Lopez is sizzling hot in the album artwork for her new Spanish single, “Baila Congo.” Lopez, 50, proved she’s still got it in a barely-there bodysuit showing off her toned physique and long legs. Lopez shared the album art along with a snippet of the song in an Instagram video early Friday morning upon the song’s release.

Fans went wild for the new hit, which is a reinvention of Mexican producers Dayvi and Victor Cardenas’ track of the same name, as well as for the artwork itself. Many of Lopez’s 102 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to gush over her sexy look.

“So gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote with a heart-eyes emoji.

“How??” another wrote.

“Beautiful,” someone else wrote.

Others simply left fire emojis to sum up their feelings.

On the track, which was a hit in Latin America earlier this year, Lopez added her own lyrics and interpretations to the already-viral phenomenon. The song comes just days after the Hustlers star joined Columbian singer Maluma onstage for a surprise appearance at his concert in New York City. The two are currently filming Marry Me, a romantic comedy slated for release in 2020.

Lopez, who is engaged to former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, was recently announced as the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show headliner, along with Shakira. Adding even more Latin flare to the event could be Pitbull, who is reportedly in talks with the NFL to join the two women on the world’s biggest stage in February, according to TMZ. Not only does Pitbull have close ties to Hard Rock Cafe International, whose name is on the stadium where the big game will be played in Miami, but he also has a history of collaborating with both Lopez and Shakira. In 2011, he teamed up with Shakira on “Rabiosa” and then again in 2012 with “Get It Started.” With Lopez, he collaborated on hits like “Dance Again,” “On The Floor,” “Live It Up,” “Booty” and “We Are One (Ole Ole).”

Pitbull’s potential involvement in the halftime show could help quench the call for more Miami-related artists to join the show (Lopez, born in New York, grew up in Miami and has a home there). Many fans have been vocal about wanting an appearance from Gloria Estefan — who has also worked with Pitbull on the 2007 song “No Llores.”

Before Lopez confirmed that she and Shakira were performing at the halftime show, she hinted about it to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, it would be awesome,” she said. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those… It would be amazing.”