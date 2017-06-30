Jennifer Lopez’s New Ab Selfie Is What We Should All Be Working Towards

Jennifer Lopez has her summer body in tip-top shape and she is showing it off on Instagram. The “On The Floor” singer took to social media on Thursday to unleash a sexy selfie in which she puts her toned abs on full display for all her adoring fans to see.

Ayyyyy… 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The 47-year-old star shared the snap with the caption, “Ayyyyy…” along with a laughing face emoji.

The image shows the mother of two wearing a white crop top shirt that is pulled up to expose her incredibly toned tummy. She paired the top with a pair of loose-fitting casual pants. To complete her look, Lopez pulled her brunette locks into a bun on top of her head while sporting a pair of reflective sunglasses.

One of the ways that J-Lo keeps her physique in peak form is by exercising four to five times a week with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson. One of her preferred methods of training is boxing.

“I always liked [boxing],” she said during an interview with People. “It’s very hard but I did pick it up again [for Shades Of Blue]. It’s always been a good workout.”

In regards to her nutrition, Lopez likes to maintain a wholesome, but reasonable, diet.

“I don’t deprive myself,” she said. “But I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

When the “I’m Real” songstress isn’t posting steamy pics on social media, she has been busy spending time with her former MLB star beau Alex Rodriguez. During a recent red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Lopez gushed about her relationship with A-Rod and her Las Vegas residency show.

“Everything’s great,” she said. “I’m very, very happy. He comes to the show a lot. He’s an amazing guy. He’s so supportive and loving. He’s a great guy, and we’re just having the best time. We’re blessed. We have great lives and we have great children. We’re just enjoying every minute of it.”

The celebrity lovebirds first made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May of this year. They have been living it up ever since and vacationed in different spots around the world. The jet-setting duo has also reportedly already discussed marriage.

