Jennifer Lopez Posts Touching Video Montage for Alex Rodriguez's 45th Birthday

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the cutest relationship! In honor of Alex Ridriguez's 45th birthday, his fiancé shared a sweet tribute to the former MLB player. In the video, it shows a series of photos from Rodriguez' earlier years and several sweet moments between the couple as well.

"You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13..." Lopez captioned the video. Several fans took to the comment section to share sweet happy birthday's themselves as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

Lopez and Rodriguez were set to say "I do" in Italy this summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic that swept the world, they were forced to put their special plans on hold. "They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," a source told E! News in early May. "Guest have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated." The insider went on to say that Lopez and Rodriguez still hope to have the "wedding of their dreams" when the time is right. As of right now, they do not have a new date in mind.

While Lopez is happy to have more time to spend with her family these days, she was crushed to have to make the decision to cancel. In an interview with Hoda Kobt on Today, she expressed her heartbreak over it but feels reassured that God has a different plan for them instead. "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. I'm also like, 'You know what? God has a bigger plan,' so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be," Lopez said.

Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. They already had to push their wedding back once due to Lopez's busy schedule from the success of her movie Hustlers to her halftime performance at the Super Bowl. Until they are able to proceed with their wedding plans, the two seem to be enjoying themselves inside their Miami, Florida home instead.