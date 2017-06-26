Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Commenters Who Claimed Her Killer Ab Selfie Was Photoshopped

Don’t come for Jennifer Lopez — because she’ll call you out on it. The 47-year-old singer posted a mirror selfie on Thursday, putting her killer abs on display for the whole world in the process. There was only one problem: Some of her followers called her out for using Photoshop.

Ayyyyy… 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

“PHOTOSHOP! Your back has got a hole,” wrote one commenter. Another said, “There’s a bite in her hip.”

“Can tell it’s Photoshopped. Look at the hole in her back. She still looks [great],” wrote another.

But Lopez was quick to shut down the Photoshop hate, writing in the comments that a smudge in the mirror was to blame for the goofy image.

(Photo: Instagram / @jlo)

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not Photoshop,” she wrote, adding a couple of savage hashtags like #lordblessthehaters, #gymrat, #youshouldtryit and #wishtherewasaphotoshopforhaters.

The mom of twins screenshotted an image of her comment and posted it to her Instagram Story, making sure that everyone could see her retort.

Lopez’s loyal fans were quick to back up the iconic “Ain’t Your Mama” singer.

“LOL nothing about J.Lo is Photoshopped,” one person wrote. “That’s all hard work!”

Another fan said, “Only haters will say it’s Photoshopped!! Freaken goals.”

We love Lopez’s quick response to shut down the haters. Here’s to hoping she went back to her romantic vacation with A-Rod and didn’t have another thought about it.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill