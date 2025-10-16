Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed Which of Her Rom-Com Partners Is the Best Kisser

Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to kiss and tell.

The Kiss of the Spider-Woman star, 55, revealed which of her on-screen partners was the best kisser during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on,” host Andy Cohen said of Lopez’s long list of rom-com co-stars. “Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!”

Lopez answered the question about her favorite on-screen kiss, “I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser.”

Lopez and the Ted Lasso star appear opposite one another in the upcoming rom-com Office Romance. No details have been released yet about the movie’s storyline, but Lopez and Goldstein were both spotted filming together earlier this year.

Goldstein called working on the upcoming Netflix romance “a nightmare” during an interview with USA Today earlier this month, clarifying that while the shoot with Lopez was “a dream,” the paparazzi made filming incredibly difficult.

“The two days we filmed outside were, forget it, just because of paparazzi everywhere. It was a nightmare,” he said, adding, “I thought, ‘If [Lopez and I] make another film together, I’m going to keep all the scenes indoors.” He laughed, “There will be no exterior shots.”

HOBOKEN, NJ – APRIL 07: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen filming on the “Office Romance” movie set on April 07, 2025 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lopez has been open about her own romantic life as well, having finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January after their 2024 split.

On Wednesday, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she felt like she had never been truly loved by any of her exes. “What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable. It’s that they’re not capable,” she said, adding, “They don’t have it in them.”

The Grammy winner acknowledged, “They gave me what they had. They gave me all of it. Every time. All the rings. All the things I could ever want. They tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage, all of it.” But when Stern stated, “They didn’t love you,” Lopez agreed, “They didn’t.” She added, “And I didn’t love myself.”