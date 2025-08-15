Underrated Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com Hits Netflix’s Top 10

Jennifer Lopez — who has been married and divorced four times — is the poster child for the ups and downs of love. This week, one of the rom-com queen’s films about an impulsive marriage is making its way to Netflix’s Top 10, sliding in at the No. 6 spot.

Marry Me, released on Peacock right in time for Valentine’s Day in 2022, stars Lopez, Maluma, and Owen Wilson. Lopez plays pop singer Kat Valdez who decides to marry Charlie Gilbert (Wilson), a math teacher holding a “Marry Me” sign, after learning that her on-stage bridegroom, Bastian (Maluma), has been having an affair. It marked Maluma’s acting debut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez prefers the rom-com genre. “First of all, romantic comedies are not light movies,” she says. “They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much,” she told Billboard. “It’s like chick flicks. I don’t know guys who don’t love to go to the movies and watch a rom-com with me.”

Marry Me was released in the United States theatrically and simultaneously available on Peacock Premium on February 11. It was delayed twice from an original release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic and received mixed reviews from critics, grossing $56.5 million against a budget of $23 million.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez revealed she pulled from real-life experiences for the role. “I think it’s a movie about the journey to love and how we think we’re making all of these mistakes along the way with these relationships and you’re just trying to figure yourself out and you’re trying to find your way,” she said. “And one day, you realized that you needed to learn those things to get to where you belonged.” She joked, “It’s my life. I know why they wanted me to do this movie.”