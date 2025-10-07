Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at Red Carpet Event

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles as they reunited at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman Monday, in what was the former couple’s first public appearance together since finalizing their divorce in January.

Lopez and Affleck kept it friendly on the red carpet, where they posed together and were photographed sharing a private word.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10, stars Lopez as Ingrid Luna, the silver screen star of a Hollywood musical over which political prisoner Molina (Tonatiuh) bonds with his cellmate Valentín (Diego Luna). Lopez also plays Spider Woman and Aurora in the film, which is based on the stage musical adapted from the 1976 novel by author Manuel Puig.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” New York Screening on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The Air actor, who is an executive producer of the film, gushed to Extra at the premiere that Lopez was “amazing” in her role, which she gave “her all.”

“She worked enormously hard,” he told the outlet. “You get to see like all of her many gifts, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, classic musicals. …She really does it all in this movie!”

Lopez credited her ex-husband with making the film possible during an appearance on TODAY Monday.

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have [gotten] made, and I will always give him that credit,” she said. Lopez also noted that making Kiss of the Spider Woman was a cathartic experience, as the film’s themes connected with her.

“Things happen. You have to keep going,” she said. “But, it’s funny. The movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives. And doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through, to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life, as well.”

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly 20 years after ending their first engagement, tying the knot in 2022. In 2024, the pair split, citing irreconcilable differences. They settled their divorce in January.