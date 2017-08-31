Jennifer Lopez Rocks Fishnets in New Magazine Spread

While Mariah Carey’s Paper Magazine cover is causing a stir online, the magazine’s alternate spread features Jennifer Lopez in some steamy stagewear.

Sharing numerous photos from the Paper session, the "On the Floor" singer flaunted some looks suitable for her "All I Have" live show at the Planet Hollywood resort in Las Vegas.

Sharing numerous photos from the Paper session, the “On the Floor” singer flaunted some looks suitable for her “All I Have” live show at the Planet Hollywood resort in Las Vegas.

In the cover photo, Lopez rocks an elaborate crystal outfit with some skin-tone fishnets.

She wears some more steamy fishnet-featuring outfits in the rest of the photos. Lopez also shows off a star-covered ensemble, as well as a see-through outfit that she has to partially cover with a coat.

These sexy looks match-up with what the natural “sexiness” vibe Las Vegas gives off.

“I think people come here to let loose and have a good time, and there’s a sexiness to that,” she said. “You know, it’s that inhibition letting go and just having a good time.”

See three more shots from Lopez’s spread below:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:00am PDT