Jennifer Lopez Claims She Feels Like an ‘Outsider’ in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez might be at the center of the best Hollywood gossip, especially since reuniting with Ben Affleck, but according to a new ad campaign for her beauty line, JLO BEAUTY, the Hustlers star still feels like an “outsider.” Lopez launched her line in Sephora’s “We Belong” campaign, taking part in National Hispanic American Heritage Month, and she shared a video promoting her latest venture that featured some frank confessions.

“I think for me… I know it’s so important for all of us to feel like we belong,” Lopez stated in the video. “Um… and like most people there’s so many times in your life where you feel like an outsider. I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she continued. “I still feel that way. But the truth is, you just need your little tribe.”

Ultimately, for Lopez, it’s all about self-acceptance. “I believe we all have this limitless power inside us that makes us unstoppable,” she explained. “I worked really hard to get where I am today, and I’ve learned that the only way to truly feel beautiful is to love and accept yourself fully for who you are.”

Lopez has been on a roll lately with stunning red carpet looks, and the streak continued Monday night at the 2021 Met Gala. The singer stunned her fans on Instagram, where she showed off pictures of a Western-inspired look, complete with a cowboy hat. Lopez, 52, walked the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City solo, just days after her appearance at the Venice Film Festival with Ben Affleck.

Lopez posted a trio of photos before she arrived at the Met Gala, showing off the extravagant floor-length dress from Ralph Lauren. The Western look continued through the dress’ color and matching belt, as well as the faux fur she wore over her shoulders. She tagged members of her team, including stylist Rob Zangardi, costume designer Mariel Haenn, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, makeup artist Scott Barnes, and nail stylist Tom Bachik.