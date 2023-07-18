Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Ben Affleck Anniversary With Romantic New Song

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her and Ben Affleck's first wedding anniversary with a romantic new song. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared two selfies and captioned the post, "One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas." She then added, "Go to On The JLo for a special surprise."

According to PEOPLE, Lopez revealed a new song inspired by her relationship with Affleck. "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight," Lopez sings. "What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing." She also sings, "Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin' / I'll pick you up late / We don't have to wait / Yeah let's do something crazy." The new song is fans' first tease of This is Me... Now, Lopez's new album which is a successor to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying Garner in 2005. The couple shares two daughters and one son.

In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the next few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over summer 2022. During a Vogue interview, Lopez was approached with the notion that some fans were upset about her taking Affleck's last name, to which she responded with surprise. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," she said. "But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."