Peek Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Stunningly Luxe $28M Bel-Air Mansion

If you thought Jennifer Lopez lived like anything less than royalty, you’d better think again.

The singer and actress bought a stunning Bel-Air mansion from fellow actress Sela Ward and her husband Howard Sherman in 2017 — at a steal! The estate was listed at almost $40 million, but J.Lo snagged it for a cool $28 million. No big deal.

Ahead are photos of the incredible seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom L.A. home and grounds you won’t want to miss.

The eight-acre estate boasts a 14,000-square foot main house built in 1940 by famed architect Samuel Marx. The property includes two guest cottages and lush, luxurious grounds and walking paths (more on that later).

The spacious yet cozy living room is the thing of dreams with its vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and grand piano. Just out of sight, a bar is tucked away… and is that a library we spy?

Maybe our favorite room in the entire estate, the kitchen allows for tons of natural light through its atrium-style skylight. The stone-accented walls and long island take this kitchen to the next level. Can’t you just see 9-year-old twins Max and Emma eating a healthy breakfast? Their mom is notoriously healthy, after all.

We love that most of the rooms are lined with huge windows to let in as much of that sunny L.A. sunshine as possible. The estate also boasts 10 fireplaces, so we’re sure it reaches peak hygge levels as well.

One of the seven bedrooms on this estate, this one has its own impressive fireplace and even leads out to a private outdoor space for taking in the magical surroundings, plus an en suite bathroom.

Outside is an infinity-edge swimming pool set against the lush, green grounds. Think A-Rod has admired J.Lo’s abs from one of those pool chairs?

Did we mention there’s also a 100-seat amphitheater on campus as well? Hello, epic home concerts! And if Lopez fancies a quiet movie night instead, there’s a 30-seat home theater inside, probably next to the massage room.

As if the swimming pool wasn’t enough, the compound also boasts a man-made swimming pond complete with a beachy entrance and stone cabana house. If you get sick of the pool, just hop on over to the mini golf course, veggie garden or vineyard!

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Merritt