Jennifer Lopez Keeping $10 Million Gift From Estranged Husband Ben Affleck, Report Claims

Jennifer Lopez intends to keep the engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her in 2022, and as the two are now in the process of divorcing. The ring cost a staggering $10 million, and sources close to Lopez told In Touch Weekly that she means to keep it. While Lopez hasn't commented on the report, one insider pointed out that she has a habit of keeping the rings from her failed relationships.

"This isn't the first time Jen has kept the bling," they said. "Back in 2003, after their first engagement went up in flames, Jennifer held on to a 6.1 carat pink diamond ring worth a cool $3.52 million. Fast forward to 2024, and now she has no intention of parting with the latest gem!"

Another source explained Lopez's reasoning on this issue, saying: "It was a gift. Just because the relationship didn't work out doesn't mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn't mind – he's done this twice already! It's not like he didn't know what he was getting into!"

Lopez is not alone in her take on engagement rings – according to a report by Brides.com, wedding rings and engagement rings are generally hard to contest in divorce proceedings, and each partner ends up keeping the jewelry they wear. Of course, it's hard to conceptualize what a $10 million gesture means for someone like Affleck, especially since that's nearly a sixth of the price he and Lopez paid for their marital home.

Lopez and Affleck have been sleeping in separate homes since May, but have not commented publicly on their breakup. Finally, last week Lopez filed for divorce – on the two-year anniversary of their wedding. It appears the two did not have a pre-nuptial agreement, which means their property and assets will need to be divided piece by piece with the help of divorce lawyers.

Lopez and Affleck were a legendary power couple in the early 2000s, but their relationship lasted just over two years at the time. The same is true here – they reunited in 2021 after Lopez's broken engagement to MLB star Alex Rodriguez and after Affleck's prolonged divorce from Jennifer Garner. Many fans are heartbroken by this split, but the couple themselves have not commented on it publicly just yet.