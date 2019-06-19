Jennifer Lawrence Has Thoughts About Amy Schumer’s New Bedtime

Jennifer Lawrence is happy for her friend Amy Schumer as a new mother, but she is not too pleased about Schumer’s new sleep schedule.

Schumer revealed Lawrence’s feelings in a screen shot of their text message conversation on Tuesday. Schumer posted their back-and-forth on Instagram, showing Lawrence giving her a hard time for falling asleep so early.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You up? I have questions about hand maids take. Tale,” Lawrence wrote. “It’s an emergency.”

Obviously, Schumer was asleep, as she needs to grab a few winks whenever baby Gene gives her a chance. Annoyed, Lawrence snapped at her formerly hard-partying friend.

“Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2,” she wrote. “I can’t remember where I left off. Are you asleep [because] of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this [because] of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby.””Wow,” Lawrence wrote after her inquiry went unanswered. “[You’re] really asleep before 11. I’ll be damned.”

“Wow, [you’re] really asleep before 11,” Lawrence wrote, amazed when she still did not get an answer. “I’ll be damned.”

Schumer did answer Lawrence eventually, but it was too little too late. She posted the screenshot on Instagram with a caption pasted over it, adding: “Everybody keeping their cool about me having a baby.”

The comedian just gave birth to her son, Gene Attell Fischer just last month. He is her first child, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. Schumer has already cracked more than a few motherhood jokes on social media, bringing her unflinching style to a whole new aspect of life.

Schumer and Lawrence have been friends for years, going back to at least 2015. They were first seen on a vacation together at the time, when they showed up as a Billy Joel concert together. After that, the two spoke about writing a movie together, in which they both planned to star. So far, nothing has come of the project, but fans are still buzzing about the possibility to this day.

“We have finished writing it,” Lawrence told BBC 6 Music in 2016. “We have an official first draft. I am going to try and fit it somewhere into my ghoulish schedule.”

There have been few updates on the project since, but it is clear that Lawrence and Schumer’s friendship is not going anywhere.