Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Recalls Entering ‘Another Universe’ After Smoking Weed at Ellen DeGeneres’ Party

Jennifer Lawrence said she entered “another universe” after she smoked weed at Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday party in February.

In a throwback clip shared by the Howard Stern Show of her Feb. 28 appearance, the Red Sparrow actress said she was ready to leave the party, but since her driver was not, she “smoked a joint with some rappers.”

“Their s— is different,” the 28-year-old joked in the throwback clip. “So I entered a different universe.”

Afterwards, Lawrence went to a porta-potty to urinate, which turned out to be more eventful than she planned.

“There was a woman there, and she was like, ‘No, no, no, go on, go ahead!’ I was like, ‘No, you were here first. You go!’ And she was like, ‘Go!’” Lawrence told Stern. “I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m in the porta [potty], and I was like, ‘She’s gotta poop. This poor woman just gotta poop.’ So I came out, and I made a beeline for her and I went up to her and I was like, ‘Look, you gotta poop.’”

However, the woman insisted she did not and had no idea why Lawrence kept repeating that.

“All of a sudden, security is grabbing me because what I hadn’t realized is I am grabbing this woman by the shoulders, shaking her, screaming, ‘You have to poop! You have to poop!’” Lawrence recalled.

The Oscar-winner said the security guard started laughing hysterically, even as he tried to tell her she could not grab the woman. Later, the woman also started laughing.

Lawrence told Stern the woman was not famous, so she does not remember who the woman was.

“I have to find out who she is. I have to apologize,” Lawrence said.

Part of the incident appears to be corroborated by David Spade, who recalled being at the party during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, notes Entertainment Tonight. At the time, Spade told DeGeneres he saw Lawrence smoking a joint with rapper French Montana, who also offered Spade a smoke.

“I take the biggest hit… and I cough maybe 40 minutes,” Spade said.

While Lawrence’s appearance on Howard Stern from 10 months ago is just now surfacing, the actress was busy spreading happiness at Norton Children’s Hospital in her hometown Louisville, Kentucky. According to WDRB, Lawrence visits the hospital every year, and it named its new Cardiac Intensive Care Unit after her.

Lawrence, who has an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, will next be seen in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix on June 7, 2019.

She is also expected to make Bad Blood, a film about disgraced former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. In June, Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Sunny Balwani were indicted for alleged fraud, three years after The Wall Street Journal began investigating the company’s blood testing technology. The film will be directed by Vice filmmaker Adam McKay.

Photo credit: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit