Jennifer Hudson Worried David Otunga Will Take Their Child out of State Amidst Breakup

Jennifer Hudson expressed concerns for the safety of her son in court last week, as part of her messy split from ex-fiance David Otunga. Hudson says that Otunga has been intimidating their son and trying to drive him away from her. Hudson cited a recent incident in particular where Otunga took their 8-year-old son out of school without her knowledge and permission.

According to Hudson, on November 10th, Otunga checked their son out of school himself and left town. Hudson only learned about the incident thanks to a child safety app the school uses called PickUpPatrol, which notifies parents any time their children leave school.

Hudson says that she’s afraid Otunga will take their son and flee the state without telling her. She gave numerous examples of Otunga’s divisive and abusive behavior, saying that he is making their son “scared of his own mother.”

In Hudson’s testimony, she said that Otunga has secretly told their son that he has to take discreet videos on his iPad whenever he’s with his mother and send them to his father, keeping him constantly updated on where they are and who they’re with. She says that just last week their son broke down crying in the studio, terrified of what his father might do to him “for just being there.”

Hudson’s greatest fear is that Otunga will take their son once again and leave the state, presumably to hide somewhere without her knowledge.

“[The] frequency and intensity of David’s conduct has escalated to the point that I am now living in fear for my physical and emotional safety and that of my son,” Hudson said.

The couple has been engaged for ten years, though they’ve never married. They announced their break-up on November 17th.