Jennifer Garner Gets Surprised by Childhood Crush Donny Osmond for Her Birthday

Jennifer Garner celebrated a 50th birthday she's not soon to forget this weekend. Sharing a clip to her Instagram page, Garner is sitting at a restaurant watching a video featuring Donny Osmond serenading her for the special day.

Soon the clip switches to show Garner looking at her phone when the real-life Osmond starts singing behind her in person. Osmond isn't without gifts either, carrying a fun cake for Garner that says "13 going on 50," referencing her memorable role in 13 Going on 30.

Surprising fans is one of my favorite things to do, so when I had the opportunity to surprise the lovely Jennifer Garner for her 50th birthday, I was overjoyed. pic.twitter.com/U5x0TZfCbV — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) April 16, 2022

"My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy- the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion – [Donny Osmond] showed up to knock my purple socks off," Garner wrote in the caption of the video. "He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act."

She closed by thanking Donny and saying hello to sister Marie Osmond, hoping to meet her on a birthday in the future. Osmond also shared the video on his Twitter page. "Surprising fans is one of my favorite things to do, so when I had the opportunity to surprise the lovely Jennifer Garner for her 50th birthday, I was overjoyed," he wrote alongside the video Garner shared.

Garner's Easter birthday has already been special due to the planned visitors she'll be having. "My family has tickets to come out. My parents and my sisters, nieces and nephews. I don't know what we'll do, but I can't wait," the actress told PEOPLE in an interview from March.

She also has an open invitation to see Osmond in Las Vegas, with the TV legend even offering a special treat. "Thanks for letting me celebrate with you! Next time you're in Vegas, come see me at Harrah's Las Vegas so you can be my special guest on stage.

It's a special time for Garner as she marks one of the major birthdays in her life this weekend. Hopefully, it continues to be special and happy times.