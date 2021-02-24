Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Have '13 Going on 30' Reunion in New Photo

✖

13 Going on 30 fans are now hoping for a reboot of the beloved after seeing this reunion of stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who recently met up in Canada. The duo are on-set for their upcoming film The Adam Project and took some time to snap a selfie, which they both posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

"Wishing dust worked!" Garner's caption read, referencing the film's magic wishing dust. "And I got a perfect day with my old pal." Ruffalo also referenced the movie with a shoutout to his and Garner's characters' favorite candy, writing, "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

In 2019, Ruffalo told Entertainment Tonight that he and Garner had "the sweetest time" working on the film. "[Jennifer] was a big star then but I was kind of just starting out. She was just so lovely," he recalled. "We were making this really sweet movie that had a great message for young girls. We were all sort of coming into our own in that moment. We really loved that story, and Jen was just transformed into a 13-year-old girl. It was really amazing."

13 Going on 30 was released in 2004 and starred Garner as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who, after wishing on the aforementioned wishing dust, woke up to find herself 30 years old, living in New York City and working at a fashion magazine. As she navigates her new life, she reconnects with her old friend Matt Flamhaff, whose adult self is played by Ruffalo.

Garner previously shut down the idea of a potential reboot in 2019 during an appearance on Good Morning America. "What, like 15 Going on 50?" she said. "Let's simmer down! Leave well enough alone." Andy Serkis, who played Poise editor Richard Kneeland in the film, told Us Weekly in 2018 that he also wasn't a fan of a revival. "No! Definitely not," he said. "Once is plenty. It was really fun to work on, but …"

Though there will be no 13 Going on 30 reboot, Garner and Ruffalo's The Adam Project also has a time-travel storyline. Also starring Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana, the Netflix sci-fi film features Garner and Ruffalo as the parents of Reynolds' character, who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.