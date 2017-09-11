Jennifer Garner Shares Emotional Post After Meeting With Hurricane Harvey Victims

Jennifer Garner was left “inspired” by her most recent visit to the victims of last month’s devastating Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

The 45-year-old actress who was born in Houston and later moved to West Virginia, visited the Texas city on Friday to help families who were affected by the first major hurricane of the season to make landfall last month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Garner, who is on Save the Children’s Board of Trustees, took time out of her busy schedule to share what the visit truly meant for her and shared a series of snaps to her Instagram, writing that she was so touched by the souls of this community.

“Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas,” Garner wrote. “There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but — people come together in a time of crisis.”

She goes on to write, how one aspect of her trip was made all the more “beautiful” thanks to these children.

“Children look for light. Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories,” she continued, adding that they look to the simple things in life. “We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.”

In a matter of four days, Texas and the surrounding areas were covered in more than 40 inches of rain as the system meandered over eastern Texas and adjacent waters, causing catastrophic flooding. The resulting floods besieged hundreds of thousands of homes, displaced more than 30,000 people, and prompted more than 17,000 rescues.

Photo credit: Twitter / @klgandhoda