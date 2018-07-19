Jennifer Aniston Flashes Wedding Ring, but Not the One Justin Theroux Gave Her

Jennifer Aniston was spotted flashing a wedding ring in Montreal on Tuesday, but it turns out the actress’ new bling was only for a movie.

Aniston was seen in the Great White North filming her upcoming Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery, wearing a wedding band on her ring finger as a likely prop for the film.

In photos seen here, the actress spent what looks to be a day off from filming in a white t-shirt, gold aviator sunglasses and jeans, carrying a tan leather bag as she made her way around the city.

Aniston and Sandler have been filming the movie in Los Angeles and Montreal in recent weeks, and Sandler’s wife, Jackie, was also seen on Tuesday’s outing.

The ring wasn’t the one Aniston had worn during her marriage to Justin Theroux, who she has since split with.

In February, Aniston’s publicist shared a statement from the actress and Theroux announcing the pair’s separation.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the statement read, via People. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux wed in August 2015 in a surprise ceremony at their home, with guests having been told they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux. The couple had begun dating after working on the set of the 2012 film Wanderlust and were engaged for three years before getting married.

“She is very happy being single,” a source recently told People of Aniston. “She is focused on her own happiness.”

“She seems very happy,” the source added.

In addition to her movie with Sandler, Aniston is set to star in a television show about a television show with Reese Witherspoon and is also reportedly working on a Netflix show costarring Tig Notaro. Aniston will play the first female president of the United States who is also openly gay, with Notaro playing her wife. Both Aniston and Notaro will serve as producers on the project.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com