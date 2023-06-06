Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Hint of Gray Roots

Jennifer Aniston isn't shying away from embracing her age. At 54, the actress earned plenty of praise after she gave fans a peek at her naturally graying hair while launching her latest LolaVie drop on Instagram on Friday.

Aniston's haircare brand announced on Instagram that it was releasing its newest product, the Intensive Repair Treatment, a product meant to be used once a week after shampooing to "reduce breakage and repair the look of existing damage while protecting from future damage." And while the product certainly caught plenty of interest, what captured the most attention was Aniston herself. In the short video, the Friends alum had her signature blond hair pulled halfway up, with a few strands framing her face. Most notably, though, was Aniston's subtly graying hair at her roots.

Aniston's decision to embrace her gray hair rather than attempt to cover it was applauded by fans. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Well done for allowing grey to come through – refreshing," with another person writing, "So nice to see. And she's obviously still gorgeous." A third person commented, "I hope she stays natural – it's much more attractive."

Anniston's hair is a thing of legend, with the actress sparking numerous hair trends over the course of her three-decades long career. The actress notably left her mark on the style scene in the '90s with her "Rachel" haircut. The iconic style was one of the most popular of the last few decades, though Aniston said back in 2013 that the craze surrounding the style was never a "big deal" to her, later admitting in 2015 that she wasn't a "fan" of the "Rachel." In more recent years, Aniston has become known and loved for showing off her natural hair. The Morning Show star in November shared a post-shower post to Instagram snapped just before she styled her damp hair.

With the obsession surrounding her hair, it comes as little surprise that Aniston has her own haircare line. The actress launced LolcaVie in 2021. Although relatively young, the line has already gained a large following, including fellow Hollywood A-listers, Aniston telling InStyle in March that her close friend Jason Bateman is "obsessed" with her brand, quipping that "Bateman – who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays – he is obsessed."