Jennifer Aniston Seemingly Debuts New Hairstyle in Photo With Adam Sandler While Filming in Hawaii

Jennifer Aniston just debuted a new style for her latest project. On Instagram, Aniston shared that she was “back to work” with her co-star Adam Sandler on the sequel to their film Murder Mystery. While the focus was on their new movie together, fans couldn’t help but notice the different hairstyle that Aniston was sporting.

Aniston and Sandler are set to star in the sequel to the 2019 Netflix film Murder Mystery. To mark the occasion, Aniston posted a behind-the-scenes look at the start of production. She first posted a photo in which she posed alongside Sandler. Both of the stars donned sunglasses for the shot, which appears to have been taken at the beach. The Friends actor looked a bit different, as she showed off a new hairstyle complete with bangs. Now, it’s unclear whether the actor is simply donning a wig for her new role or she chose to undergo a makeover. Regardless, she definitely looks great as she shoots the new film.

Aniston is no stranger to sparking talk about her latest hairstyles. After all, Friends fans know that the star left her mark on the style scene in the ’90s because of her “Rachel” haircut. Even though the hairstyle was one of the most popular of the last few decades, Aniston isn’t the biggest fan of it. In the years since Friends came to an end, the actor has been vocal about her feelings on the “Rachel.” Back in 2013, Aniston said that the craze surrounding the style was never a “big deal” to her, per E! News. She added, “It’s a big deal because of Chris McMillan [the hairstylist behind the cut] and a haircut I think a lot of people, a lot of gals, kind of thought was fun.”

The Morning Show actor didn’t mince words as she spoke about the hairstyle again in 2015. She even stated that she wasn’t a “fan” of the “Rachel,” contrary to popular belief. “I was not a fan of the ‘Rachel.’ That was kind of cringe-y for me,” she told Glamour. “Looking back-honestly, even during that time-I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.”