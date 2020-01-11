Jennifer Aniston Replaced as Smartwater Spokesman After 12 Years, Gal Gadot Stepping In

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly no longer partnered with Smartwater after being the face of the company for 12 years. Instead, Gal Gadot, the actress best known for her role as Wonder Woman, will be stepping in, PEOPLE reports. Gadot first let her followers in on the news in an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday. She posted a chic snap sipping on a bottle of the brand’s water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:00am PST

“So proud to announce my new partnership with [Smart Water], a brand that is rooted in innovation both inside [and] outside the plant based and 100 [percent] recyclable bottle!” Gadot wrote. “Smartwater has personally been a part of my life for many years, and I’m excited to be a part of the team!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aniston seems to be fine with Gadot replacing her, as she “liked” the 34-year-old actress‘ picture.

Apparently Aniston and Smartwater parting ways was apparently amicable. With Aniston stepping being characterized as her time a spokesman “concluding.”

“The long-standing partnership with Jen Aniston concluded in 2019,” a Smartwater rep told PEOPLE. “The brand is of course grateful for her involvement and will always be glad she is a friend of the brand!”

Gadot, who has also appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise, has also sang the Friends alum’s praises.

“I love Jennifer Aniston,” Gadot told Huffpost. “She’s one of my favorite actresses, and I adore her and admire her work. And I’m very happy to be partnering with Smartwater just like she did.”

As for Aniston, she’s busy promoting Season 1 of The Morning Show, her Apple+ TV series that also stars Reese Witherspoon. In a recent interview with Variety, she is proud of the show for multiple reasons, but especially because its a female-driven production.

“I think it’s an incredible moment. Look, there are unsung voices, unsung talent that has yet to be discovered. Our eye is now on that prize,” Aniston recently told Variety. “You have to make people think it’s not a choice anymore. This is actually the new normal, as it should be. And I think it’s going to get better and better. Our show has six female producers. As a woman who has been in this business for 30 years, it’s been great and it’s been tough. And now here we are. We have the first show bought by Apple.”